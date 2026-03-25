Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Is Giving Gojo’s Strongest Student The Attention He Deserves

Ever since the prequel film, Yuta Okkotsu has been considered one of the most powerful characters in Jujutsu Kaisen. He is not a special grade sorcerer, but his power is second only to his teacher, Satoru Gojo. Among all of Gojo’s students, Yuta is the closest to his power despite his young age. Although he learned the basics of Jujutsu sorcery in the prequel film, Yuta’s power has increased significantly since he went to Africa. He returned to Japan a year later, since the Jujutsu world was in chaos during the Shibuya Incident. Although Yuta was late to stop the Shibuya Incident, he joined the sorcerers in order to free Gojo from the Prison Realm.

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Additionally, he is one of the key players in the Culling Game, a battle royale orchestrated by Kenjaku. The third season is divided into two parts, and the first one will reach its conclusion on March 26th, 2026. The anime hypes up one of the biggest fights in the series, with Yuta being at the center of it.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Will Finally Feature Yuta’s Best Fight in Anime

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

All the sorcerers were split across various areas of Tokyo, and Yuta was fighting in the Sendai Colony, where he ran into Kurourushi, a special grade cursed spirit, and ancient sorcerers like Takaka Uro and Ryu Ishigori. He effortlessly defeated Dhruv Lakdawalla, one of the most powerful ancient sorcerers Kenjaku revived for the Culling Game. Yuta will be going against multiple powerful enemies in Sendai Colony, more so than the other players.

The anime even released a teaser to hype the best arc in the series so far. The episode will have an extended runtime of 27 minutes, expected to adapt around seven chapters spread across 150 manga pages. Seven chapters is exactly the same content as an entire manga volume, which goes to show it’s the most ambitious episode by MAPPA so far.

The pacing will be incredibly high, making the fight even more intense than usual. It’s easily the best series of fights in the entire arc, which is why MAPPA is going all out to adapt it all in one go. After the fight in the Sendai Colony, the Culling Game will continue in Season 3 Part which will focus on the rest of the characters. The second part will be full of intense battles and major plot twists as the series heads towards its final arc.

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