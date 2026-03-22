Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Officially Introduces a Character Stronger Than Gojo

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 continues to deliver new episodes each week, and ahead of its upcoming finale, it has introduced a character who is not only stronger than Gojo but possibly the strongest in the entire franchise. Over the past few episodes, the season has delved deeper into the Culling Game arc, focusing on Yuji and Megumi as they work toward their goal. With Yuji defeating Higuruma, the objective of adding a new rule was achieved. However, the arc’s true challenge lies in the ancient sorcerers brought into the game by Kenjaku, making their eventual clashes with the protagonists inevitable.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This tension has been building over the last two episodes, with Megumi encountering Reggie Star, an ancient sorcerer leading a group of his own. Amid this confrontation, a surprising and humorous addition appears as Megumi finds himself surrounded by multiple opponents. This new character, Fumihiko Takaba, is a modern sorcerer who awakened his technique at the start of the Culling Game. While Takaba initially comes across as comic relief, his ability revealed in the latest episode suggests a power that surpasses anyone else in the series.

The New Culling Game Player’s Defensive Power Is Literally a Joke

Image courtesy of MAPPA

While Megumi was fighting Reggie Star, Takaba was facing his partner, Iori, who could turn his body parts into explosives. In the latest episode, after Megumi’s battle with Reggie concludes with him emerging victorious, the focus shifts to Takaba and Iori. Iori is visibly confused about why Takaba isn’t taking any damage, even stating that he has killed him multiple times, yet Takaba shows no signs of being harmed. After Iori forfeits upon learning of Reggie’s death, the narrator explains Takaba’s cursed technique, Comedian, which turns whatever he finds funny into reality, explicitly noting that it is powerful enough to even oppose Gojo Satoru. This technique is unparalleled defensively, as if Takaba believes something absurd, such as surviving even after the world is destroyed, his ability would make it possible.

In essence, the technique operates based on Takaba’s sense of humor. If he were to find Gojo’s attacks funny, then no matter what Gojo does, he wouldn’t be able to harm him. This effectively makes Takaba the strongest character in the franchise; however, there is a catch. Takaba himself is unaware of how his technique works, meaning that everything he found funny during his fight with Iori was genuinely perceived that way, allowing him to survive. For Takaba to defeat Gojo, he would need to truly find Gojo’s attacks amusing, maintain his confidence, and endure until Gojo runs out of cursed energy and patience. This makes Takaba stronger than anyone in the Jujutsu Kaisen, but only if his unique comedic condition is met.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!