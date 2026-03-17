Jujutsu Kaisen’s Live Action Adaptation is Coming to America

With One Piece hitting wild heights thanks to Netflix creating a live-action adaptation of the shonen series, anime fans are left wondering what other properties will get a similar treatment. To date, anime series like Mobile Suit Gundam, Naruto, My Hero Academia, and One-Punch Man all have live-action projects in the works. While a live-action television series and/or movie has yet to be confirmed for Jujutsu Tech, there is one production that has seen success in Japan. Jujutsu Kaisen’s live-action stage play has been a Japan-exclusive for quite some time, but later this year, things are about to change.

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For five years, New York City has hosted the Japan Parade & Street Fair, celebrating Japan and the United States in one event. To help elevate the union, the Jujutsu Kaisen stage play known as “Jujutsu Kaisen The Stage,” will be a part of the upcoming street fair, with several of the live-action actors making their way to the West. Hosted by manga artist Acky Bright, the parade/street fair will feature a performance of the production for the first time in the West, which entails the Hidden Inventory arc. Focusing on the backstory of Gojo and Geto, this storyline is one of the most memorable in Jujutsu Kaisen’s history, and you’ll have the chance to witness it in the Big Apple on Saturday, May 9th.

Jujutsu Kaisen’s Past And Future

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For those who might not have seen Jujutsu Kaisen’s Hidden Inventory Arc, it starts optimistically enough, as the former best friends attempt to save the life of Riko Amanai. Unfortunately, despite Geto and Gojo holding the titles of two of the strongest sorcerers in existence, they were ultimately unable to save Riko’s life due to the power of Toji Fushiguro. While Toji was eventually defeated, the loss that the sorcerers suffered was so great that it was a major stepping stone in destroying their friendship.

In Jujutsu Kaisen’s third season, the fallout of the Hidden Inventory storyline is still creating major headaches for current and former students of Jujutsu Tech. The Culling Game has been created by Suguru Geto, aka Kenjaku, in an attempt to kickstart humanity’s evolution, with Gojo remaining trapped inside the Prison Realm. Now that Yuji and his allies are trapped inside the life-and-death competition, the stakes are only getting higher as the supernatural world hangs on by a thread.

The total number of episodes for Jujutsu Kaisen season three has yet to be officially confirmed, though fans should expect one more season in the future if the anime follows its source material. There’s a good chance that a fourth season would be the shonen series’s last, though a sequel series continues the universe’s story. Jujutsu Kaisen: Modulo recently came to an end from creator Gege Akutami, though the sequel could warrant at least one season of an anime adaptation should it be brought to the screen.

What do you think of the live-action Jujutsu Kaisen finally making its way to North America? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!

Via Press Release