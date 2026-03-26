Jujutsu Kaisen Announces Season 4

The first part of the Culling Game has come to an end with Jujutsu Kaisen’s latest episode, and the MAPPA production knows how to end a season with a bang. As Yuta Okkotsu participates in the life-or-death tournament, the powerhouse is facing his fair share of twisted, cursed energy users. With the arrival of the third season’s conclusion, the supernatural shonen franchise has wasted little time in confirming that Yuji Itadori and his world will return. Jujutsu Kaisen’s fourth season has been confirmed, and MAPPA has released some key details regarding the continuation of the Culling Game.

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Taking to social media, the official Jujutsu Kaisen account shared the following message confirming the upcoming fourth season, “Thank you for watching Jujutsu Kaisen’s season three finale! The Culling Game continues. The Story moves to season four, “The Culling Game Part 2.” Stay tuned for more updates.” While MAPPA has yet to reveal when we can expect the fourth season to arrive, it would be easy to bet that anime fans will be waiting until next year at the earliest. The production house has a busy 2026 planned, with the likes of Hell’s Paradise, Dorohedoro, and Ranma 1/2 populating the anime scene this year. You can check out the official announcement below.

JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 3 Finale.

Thank you for watching!



The Culling Game continues.

The story moves to Season 4 "The Culling Game Part 2."



Stay tuned for more updates.#JJK #jujutsukaisen #TOHOanimation pic.twitter.com/hUh0guYkIv — TOHO animation EN (@TOHOanimationEN) March 26, 2026

The Culling Game Continues

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

It would be a tough ask for the latest season to overtake season two’s Shibuya Incident Arc, though the Culling Game has certainly been trying its best. Set up as a cursed experiment by Suguru Geto, aka Kenjaku, countless cursed energy users are fighting one another for survival, and mountains of bodies are beginning to stack up. The likes of Yuji Itadori, Yuta Okkotsu, Megumi Fushiguro, and Maki Zen’in are participating in an effort to destroy Geto’s plans and save the being known as Tengen.

While Jujutsu Kaisen’s manga has already ended, this doesn’t mean that season four will be the franchise’s last. Most likely, to cover all of the source material created by Gege Akutami, there could be either a fifth season and/or a movie to wrap the story of Yuji Itadori, though the franchise might not stop with this series. Most recently, Akutami returned to create a sequel series dubbed Jujutsu Kaisen: Modulo, taking place years after the original series with a wild new premise. Yuji might not be the star of the series, but the new protagonists had major ties to the original series.

Modulo followed the grandchildren of Maki and Yuta, and saw the cursed energy users fighting against both sorcerers and extraterrestrials. It also welcomed back some familiar faces despite taking place decades after the original’s events. The anime adaptation for the sequel might still be years away, but considering the popularity of the franchise, it’s an easy bet that MAPPA will want to further explore the supernatural shonen universe that has become so massive in the anime landscape.

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