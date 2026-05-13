Jujutsu Kaisen Star Joins The Biggest Fantasy of The Year’s Crew As New Character

Almost a decade since the manga’s debut, Witch Hat Atelier finally premiered its highly anticipated anime on Crunchyroll as part of the Spring 2026 lineup. The anime was confirmed in 2022 and was supposed to be released in 2025, but the production took longer than expected, and fans can see why. The series had one of the biggest anime debuts in recent years as fans were captivated by the stunning animation, which does justice to the manga’s intricate art style. The series is based on the beloved Seinen fantasy series written and illustrated by Kamone Shirahama, which has been serialized in Kodansha’s seinen manga magazine Morning Two since July 2016.

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So far, the anime has only been confirmed for one season, which is scheduled to release 13 episodes. The first season is almost halfway over as the anime introduces four new cast members, and one of them is Jujutsu Kaisen star Junichi Suwabe, famous for voicing Ryomen Sukuna, one of the most popular villains in recent years.

Witch Hat Atelier Introduces Four New Cast Members

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The anime’s Episode 7 introduces Knights Moralis, a group of Witches who enforce and execute the rules of the Day of the Pact. They erase the memories of those who discover the secret behind using magic. Additionally, they also punish other witches who abuse magic and even use forbidden spells.

Comic Natalie reveals that one of the Knights Moralis, Easthies, is being voiced by Junichi Suwabe, one of the most renowned stars in the anime industry. Aside from his role as Sukuna, he is also famous for playing Shota Aizawa in My Hero Academia, Grimmjow in Bleach, and Yami Sukehiro in Black Clover, among many others.

Additionally, Jun Kusawa, famous for playing Nigami in 100 Meters, joins the crew as Utowin. Gaiga is being voiced by Hiroki Yasumoto, known for his role as King in One Punch Man. Finally, the voice behind Lulucis is Yui Ishikawa, famous for her role as Mikasa Ackerman in Attack on Titan and Violet in Violet Evergarden, among many others.

Witch Hat Atelier Is One of The Best Anime in Recent Years

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Ever since its premiere, the anime has captivated fans with striking visuals as it follows the story of Coco and her journey towards becoming a Witch. The story is set in a fantasy world brimming with magic, but only those born with the ability can become witches. Coco spends her days dressmaking at her mother’s shop and is fascinated by magic, even though she knows she can’t use it.

However, her life turns upside down when Qifrey, a renowned witch, comes to her mother’s boutique. Coco learns the secret behind the magic that has been hidden from the world. Qifrey learns that Coco encountered his target, who has been using forbidden magic.

In order to catch the mysterious perpetrator, he invites her to join his Atelier and grants her the opportunity to become a witch. However, the journey ahead of her is gruesome as she wishes to fix a major mistake she made due to her curiosity. The series is streaming both subbed and dubbed versions on Crunchyroll and adds new episodes every Monday at 7:00 A.M. PT.

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