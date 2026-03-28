Jujutsu Kaisen Unveils First Look At Sukuna’s Most Powerful Form

The Winter 2026 anime season included Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3, one of the best series of all time. The story picks up from the intense Shibuya Incident Arc that marked the collapse of the Jujutsu society. The situation turns from bad to worse after the incident when Kenjaku commences the Culling Game, a deadly battle royale. The latest season adapted Itadori’s Extermination, Perfect Preparation, and half of the Culling Game with a faster pacing than ever. The third season ended with the best anime episode so far, focusing on Yuta Okkotsu’s fight in Sendai Colony against two powerful reincarnations of ancient sorcerers and a special-grade cockroach cursed spirit.

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While the latest season has been unbelievably intense so far, the upcoming fourth season will feature even more fights and some of the fan-favorite moments. Although Season 3 was incredibly intense, it barely showed any glimpse of Ryomen Sukuna, the main villain of the series. After wreaking havoc in Shibuya, Sukuna is staying silent for now, biding his time for the perfect opportunity. The third season finale gives a brief glimpse at his Heian Era form, which is his true form and allows him to use his abilities without restriction.

Sukuna Will Return in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 4

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There’s no denying that Sukuna is one of the most beloved characters in modern anime. Since he didn’t have any role in the latest season, the animation studio took liberties and hyped fans with the first look at his Heian era form. Although the anime did feature his true form in Season 4, it was something straight out of legend. On the other hand, this glimpse features the villain relaxing while enjoying the ongoing chaos in Tokyo. He will return in the upcoming Season 4, when the sorcerers will continue fighting against the villains.

Ever since the Fearsome Cursed Womb Arc of the manga, the villain has been plotting something major. He is more than patient enough to wait for the right opportunity. The second half of the Culling Game will reveal what the villain had planned all along. The Culling Game sets up the final arc of the story, all thanks to the villain, who finally got his way after waiting for months.

He will continue to be a major obstacle in the paths of the other sorcerers, especially Yuji Itadori, who is still the villain’s vessel. The fourth season of the anime has been confirmed, although fans might have to wait a while before getting a first glimpse at the season or even a release window.

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