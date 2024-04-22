Jujutsu Kaisen Bombshell Shares a Secret Behind Sukuna's Fingers

Jujutsu Kaisen loves to give readers something to fret over. From impending defeats to emotional deaths, the manga has done it all. Creator Gege Akutami is really good at baiting their fans with bombshells, and now Jujutsu Kaisen has done it again. The manga's most recent chapter uncorked a major secret involving Sukuna's fingers, and it has fans rethinking the series since day one.

So of course, be warned! There are major spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen below!

The whole thing began this week as Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 257 went live. It was there fans were given an immediate look at Sukuna after he has consumed his mummified head. It was there the King of Curses spoke about his current power, and Sukuna revealed Yuji – his previous host – was born with a finger sealed inside of him.

"You already know this, but Yuji Itadori as a Culling Game player, was born with a Cursed Object [finger] sealed within him. It was necessary to ensure his strength as a vessel," the manga revealed.

So there you have it. When Yuji ate Sukuna's finger to save the Occult Research Club, it was not his first time seeing such a relic. It turns out Yuji was born with a cursed finger sealed within him, but it did not become accessible until the Shibuya Incident arc.

For fans caught up with the manga, they will know Jujutsu Kaisen went into the Shibuya Incident arc with Yuji having eaten several fingers. However, his encounter with Jogo gives him a whopping 15 under his belt. That number jumps to 16 after Kenjaku undoes the seals of cursed objects in chapter 136. By default, the finger Yuji was born with is unsealed, and its power can be tapped into.

These days, Sukuna has accessed 19 fingers and eaten his previous body's mummified head to make up for the last missing digit. The King of Curses is powerful to say the least, and now Yuji is trying to take him down with his remaining friends. After all, the sorcerer hosted Sukuna long enough for the curses to imprint on his soul, and Yuji's using that boost to his benefit.

