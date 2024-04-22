Jujutsu Kaisen: Malaysian Officials Wants to Give Nanami an Official Memorial

Jujutsu Kaisen really is that anime. The series is one of the biggest in the industry, and in the wake of season two, its legacy is being felt the world over. While some are fine just mourning those lost in Jujutsu Kaisen season two, others have made it their mission to celebrate the anime in bigger ways. And after fans flooded Kuantan beach in Malaysia because of Nanami Kento, it seems the government wants to give the sorcerer a more permanent

The whole thing came to light this week as a tourism executive with the Malaysian government shared new plans to promote tourists. Leong Yu Man said their team is eager to capitalize on the popularity of the beach in Kuantan after it was nodded to in Jujutsu Kaisen season two.

"Fans of the [Jujutsu Kaisen] anime have marked [the beach] on Google Maps as a memorial to the character Nanami Kento," Man shared. "We hope the government can get an endorsement from the creator [of Jujutsu Kaisen] so that the beach becomes a new attraction for anime fans around the world."

According to the executive, the tourism board in Malaysia has been asked by fans to create a permanent memorial for Nanami at the beach. Man said the federal government is now working to contact Jujutsu Kaisen's creator on approving such a memorial. And honestly, the whole ordeal is wild.

After all, Jujutsu Kaisen season two does nod to Kuantan beach thanks to Nanami. During the man's role in the Shibuya Incident arc, Nanami finds himself in serious condition. As he makes his way across the battlefield injured, Nanami says he'd like to visit the beach in Kuantan before his death. He goes on to have daydreams about the beach before Nanami is tragically killed in battle. In the wake of season two, fans across Asia and the world at large visited the Kuantan beach to see what Nanami was going on about. And now, officials in Malaysia are ready to pay tribute to Nanami in their own unexpected way.

