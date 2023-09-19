Jujutsu Kaisen is Coming to New York Comic-Con

Jujutsu Kaisen's second season is one of the biggest anime comebacks in 2023. First introducing anime viewers to a flashback arc that explored the former friendship of Gojo and Geto, the Shibuya Incident Arc has arrived to throw a major monkey wrench in the lives of Jujutsu Tech's student body. Luckily, the supernatural shonen franchise is taking the opportunity to leave Japan and come to New York Comic-Con next month with a series of exclusives for major fans of Yuji Itadori and his cursed energy-wielding companions.

Shonen series employing heroes that struggle with inner demons is nothing new for the anime medium, as the likes of Naruto, Bleach, and Chainsaw Man frequently see protagonists relying on demonic power to their advantage. While Yuji Itadori does the same in Jujutsu Kaisen, his darker half, Sukuna, is perhaps the most evil of any examples on this list. The King of Curses taking control of Yuji's body is an ever-present threat in the series that spawned from the mind of creator Gege Akutami, and that fact will continue to play a major fact in the Shibuya Incident Arc. Considering Sukuna's role in the series, it should come as no surprise to anime fans that he is front and center in the new New York Comic-Con exclusives.

Sukuna in New York

Jujutsu Kaisen is teaming up with the company Loungefly for New York Comic-Con, which is coming to Javitz Center in NYC from October 12th to 15th. The NYCC exclusives will include an original backpack featuring Yuji's darker side, along with a series of pins that has heroes and villains from the supernatural shonen series. Luckily, if you are unable to attend New York Comic Con, the exclusives will also be made available on Loungefly's website starting on October 12th as well.

(Photo: Loungefly)

(Photo: Loungefly)

The Shibuya Incident Arc has only just begun in Jujutsu Kaisen's second anime season, but the stakes have never been higher. As Geto and his band of villains lock a portion of Shibuya's populace in a cursed energy dome, Gojo finds himself alone taking on some familiar faces from the series' past. While Yuji Itadori and several other members of Jujutsu Tech have worked their way into the supernatural predicament, this storyline will change the course of the series forever.

