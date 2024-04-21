Jujutsu Kaisen Drops Biggest Plot Twist About Yuji's History With Sukuna

Jujutsu Kaisen is good at a lot of things, but truly, it excels in surprising the hell out of fans. Since day one, series creator Gege Akutami has had his finger on the pulse of readers and used that knowledge to craft intense cliffhanger. From deaths to power boosts, the shonen series has done it all. And in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 257, the manga has dropped its most surprising twist to date. So be warned! There are spoilers below for Jujutsu Kaisen!

The whole thing went live today as Jujutsu Kaisen posted its latest chapter. In the update's first few pages, the shocker was laid bare before the world. It turns out Yuji Itadori and Sukuna have quite the history. It turns out the King of Curses is related to Yuji. In fact, Sukuna is the boy's uncle, and we have reincarnation to thank for the twist.

As it turns out, Sukuna was once a twin in the womb, but he put himself first even as a fetus. It turns out Sukuna ate his twin brother in the womb, leading the unborn soul to reincarnate. Yuji's father was the reincarnation of Sukuna's twin brother, and of course, Kenjaku took over the boy of Yuji's mom to procreate. The sinister union produced Yuji, a boy born from Kenjaku's will and the reincarnated twin of Sukuna.

With this bloodline in mind, well – you can see why fans were shocked. Yuji has been a spiritual threat to Sukuna since day one. Not only was the boy bred to essentially house Sukuna, but he could stand as the curse's equal. Only time will tell how Yuji deals with his prestigious lineage as Jujutsu Kaisen is far from done. Sukuna isn't going to be defeated easily, so Yuji better have big strategies in store.

If you are not caught up on all things Jujutsu Kaisen, you can check out the series easily enough. The hit manga is available on the Shonen Jump app as Akutami posted new updates weekly. As for the manga, Jujutsu Kaisen seasons one and two are streaming on Hulu as well as Crunchyroll. So for more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"For some strange reason, Yuji Itadori, despite his insane athleticism would rather just hang out with the Occult Club. However, her soon finds out that the occult is as real as it gets when his fellow club members are attacked! Meanwhile, the mysterious Megumi Fushiguro is tracking down a special-grade cursed object, and his search leads him to Itadori..."

What do you make of this Jujutsu Kaisen stunner? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!