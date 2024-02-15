Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Shows Off Yuji and Todo's Teamwork

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 really highlighted Yuji Itadori and Aoi Todo's bond as it came to an end, and one hilarious cosplay is helping to show off their teamwork! Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 adapted the Shibuya Incident arc from Gege Akutami's original manga series, and with it took on some of the biggest battles in the anime to date. It all came to a climax with a final fight against Mahito as Yuji and Todo teamed up together at the peak of their respective abilities. It was here that fans got to see the peak of their brotherly bond in action.

Todo ended up with some of the most memorable moments in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 as a result of this team up, and now fans are hoping to see some more action from the duo as the anime continues. While it's currently unclear what state Todo had been left in at the end of the Shibuya Incident arc, what is clear is that fans loved this tag team. Showing off just how hilariously well the two worked together is some perfect cosplay from artist jeffery_zang on TikTok. Check it out:

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 – What to Know

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 has been announced to be in the works, but has yet to reveal a concrete release date or window as of the time of this writing. The anime will be returning with Culling Game arc from Gege Akutami's original manga series, which continues the stretch of unique fights with even more unique powers than seen in action during Season 2. If you wanted to catch up with Jujutsu Kaisen now that Season 3 is in the works, you can find the first two seasons of the TV anime and Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie streaming with Crunchyroll.

They tease the anime as such, "Yuji Itadori is a boy with tremendous physical strength, though he lives a completely ordinary high school life. One day, to save a classmate who has been attacked by curses, he eats the finger of Ryomen Sukuna, taking the curse into his own soul. From then on, he shares one body with Ryomen Sukuna. Guided by the most powerful of sorcerers, Satoru Gojo, Itadori is admitted to Tokyo Jujutsu High School, an organization that fights the curses... and thus begins the heroic tale of a boy who became a curse to exorcise a curse, a life from which he could never turn back."

