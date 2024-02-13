Jujutsu Kaisen Creator Gifts Season 2 Band, King Gnu, With One-of-a-Kind Art

Jujutsu Kaisen's second season might be finished but its impact on the anime world will linger for quite some time. The Shibuya Incident Arc was one of the most jaw-dropping, shocking anime storylines of 2023, and it took a collection of talented individuals to make the MAPPA production resonate. King Gnu, the band responsible for the theme song, "SPECIALZ", continues to ride high on the notoriety it received from the Jujutsu Kaisen anime adaptation. In response to their work on the series, franchise creator Gege Akutami has given the members some unique gifts.

King Gnu wasn't just a part of the latest anime season but also created music for the first film of the franchise, Jujutsu Kaisen 0. The band performed the song, "Ichizu", for the prequel movie that focused on the hero known as Yuta Okkotsu rather than Yuji Itadori. Luckily, there is going to be the opportunity for King Gnu to participate in the anime once again as Jujutsu Kaisen has already been confirmed for a third season. Studio MAPPA has confirmed that the story of Yuji Itadori will continue on the small screen with the upcoming Culling Game, an arc that will pit the survivors of the Shibuya Incident on a tough road.

King Gnu's Jujutsu Kaisen Gifts

For King Gnu's latest tour, Gege Akutami provided unique signatures for the band members that feature Gojo and Sukuna. Of course, those shonen fans who have followed the manga know that these two figures recently went head-to-head, making for one of the biggest battles of the series to date. When this fight is animated, it will be one to remember based on Studio MAPPA's track record so far.

Gege autographed on King Gnu merch shirts for the band members pic.twitter.com/7Au2I2uJr3 — Jujutsu Kaisen (@Go_Jover) February 11, 2024

At the latest Jump Festa anime event, Akutami hinted at the idea that Jujutsu Kaisen's manga was approaching its end. The shonen artist stated that this latest shonen event might be the final time that the manga takes part with new chapters being released. Luckily, anime fans still most likely have a few seasons left as the television series continues to play catch-up with its source material.

Would you like to see these sketches made into official Jujutsu Kaisen shirts? Do you foresee the shonen series ending in 2024? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Jujutsu Tech.