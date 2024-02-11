Super Bowl 2024 Goes Viral Thanks to Epic Jujutsu Kaisen Promo: Watch

It is almost time for the game to begin. Today marks the long-awaited Super Bowl LVIII showdown between the Chiefs and 49ers. All eyes are on Las Vegas as the game will begin in a matter of hours, but something online has managed to shake the fandom's focus. After all, Super Bowl LVIII is going viral for a whole new reason, and we have a special Jujutsu Kaisen promo to thank.

The whole thing came to light courtesy of Bleacher Report, a popular sports culture site. The company commissioned its own digital promo for Super Bowl 2024, and it is all about Jujutsu Kaisen. As you can see below, the two NFL teams are challenged in this promo, leaving fans to pick who is winning the fight.

THE SUPER BOWL IS HERE 🏆 ♨️



Who you got? pic.twitter.com/CcT08CT8mv — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 11, 2024

After all, the promo features the top quarterbacks for the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. We can see Patrick Mahomes in full gear as Sukuna while Brock Purdy fills in as Jogo. The clip, of course, is playing off the curses' battle in the Jujutsu Kaisen anime. We can see Mahomes as Sukuna wield a flaming blow while Purdy's Jogo braces for the fire. But in this promo, Bleacher Reports leave the battle's fate unknown.

Now, the Jujutsu Kaisen anime is not that vague. The anime lets the two curses duke it out, and Sukuna wins without much issue. The guy is called the King of Curses, you know? This turnout has sparked debate on social media as fans of the Super Bowl 2024 teams as gassing up their players. So while Chief fans may love this new promo, you can see why the 49ers fanbase is feeling heated.

For now, we will have to wait and see whether this Bleacher Report promo is prophetic. Super Bowl LVIII will kick off tonight at 5:30 PM CST. You will be able to watch the show live on CBS as well as Paramount+ this evening. In the meantime, feel free to check out Jujutsu Kaisen if you aren't familiar. The hit anime just wrapped season two, and its episodes are streaming on Crunchyroll. So if you need more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"For some strange reason, Yuji Itadori, despite his insane athleticism would rather just hang out with the Occult Club. However, her soon finds out that the occult is as real as it gets when his fellow club members are attacked! Meanwhile, the mysterious Megumi Fushiguro is tracking down a special-grade cursed object, and his search leads him to Itadori..."

What do you think about this wild Super Bowl promo? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!