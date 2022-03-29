Jujutsu Kaisen Cliffhanger Sets Up Yuta and Rika’s Next Fight

Jujutsu Kaisen is setting the stage for Yuta Okkotsu and Rika’s next major challenge with the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of the series! Gege Akutami’s original manga series has now reached the climax of the fights within the Sendai Colony as the latest string of chapters have been focused on Yuta’s time in the Culling Game. These fights have put him to the test and revealed the kinds of abilities and powers that the Special Grade sorcerer has at his disposal. But even with all of his abilities, he’s had a lot of trouble with the powerful reincarnated Curse Users so far.

Yuta has been struggling against Ryu Ishigori and Takako Uro thus far as the two highly experienced fighters have been able to survive and counter each and every one of Yuta’s attempts, and it’s the same case for his use of Rika as well. This led to a major desperation moment at the end of the previous chapter that saw all three fighters attempting to activate their Domain Expansions at the same time, and the newest chapter of the series takes that desperation even further as Yuta is quickly running out of options against the two.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Chapter 179 of Jujutsu Kaisen picks up right after Yuta, Ryu, and Takako activate their Domain Expansions, and it’s soon revealed that Ryu and Takako were simply trying to counteract Yuta’s Rika abilities by trapping him within their barrier and separate him from his shikigami. But with the three of their efforts, it’s soon cancelled out and overloaded as their Domain barriers shatter and send them flying down to the ground below. It’s then explained that Cursed Techniques “burn” away after Domain Expansion, and thus it means Yuta too can’t use his technique.

Although the resulting chaos sees Takako taken out of the equation, it’s revealed that Ryu still has full access to his technique despite his Domain Expansion use. Yuta’s has yet to replenish, and thus he and Rika are now out of techniques and pretty much every option as the final moments of the chapter see them standing against Ryu for the next phase of the fight. Given how tough Ryu has been already, it’s not a given how this fight will go just yet.

What do you think? How are you liking Yuta’s fights in the Culling Game so far? How do you think he could win his fight against Ryu and Takako and get out of this one? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!