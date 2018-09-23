Jump Festa 2019 Reveals Main Stage Panels

Shueisha holds a major convention for its series every year, and this year’s Jump Festa is surely going to be one of the biggest yet as Weekly Shonen Jump‘s stories are the hottest they have been in quite a while.

The line-up of panels for the convention has been revealed, and it gives fans a good idea of what series will get either announcements or updates during the event.

The main stage events for Jump Festa 2019 (as spotted by @CX_TLG on Twitter) will feature One Piece, Dragon Ball Super, My Hero Academia, Boruto, Haikyu!!, Black Clover, We Never Learn, Kimetsu no Yaiba, and The Promised Neverland. Each of these series has major events or releases, so it’s surely going to be an event packed with all sorts of new information for those upcoming projects.

Jump Festa 2019 will take place December 21-23 in Japan, and fans are hoping to see updates for some of the major releases around that time. Dragon Ball Super will have a big movie release with Dragon Ball Super: Broly, One Piece will release a new film sometime in 2019, My Hero Academia just released its first big movie and will have ended its third season, Boruto is venturing into all new territory, Black Clover will have ended second season, and We Never Learn, Kimetsu no Yaiba, and The Promised Neverland will be receiving brand new anime adaptations in 2019.

The Promised Neverland will actually have a special preview screening of its anime during Jump Festa. Mamoru Kanobe will be directing The Promised Neverland anime for CloverWorks, Toshiya Ohno will be handling the series composition, Kazuaki Shimada will be the character designer for the series, and Takahiro Obata will compose the music.

The series is currently scheduled for a release in January 2019, and will reportedly adapt the manga until the end of the “Escape” arc (which is around Chapter 37 of the series). The voice cast for the main trio of characters of Emma, Norman, and Ray have been revealed, but the majority of the extended cast is still unconfirmed as of this writing. Sumire Morohoshi will be portraying the lead Emma, Mariya Ise will portray Ray, and Maaya Uchida will be the voice of Norman.

Originally created by Kaiu Shirai with illustrations provided by Posuka Demizu, The Promised Neverland joined Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2016. It’s been a key series ever since its debut, leading to selling over 4.2 million copies in such a short time. With eight volumes of the series currently available in Japan, Shueisha has made sure this series has gotten all the support it needs as it quickly takes the magazine by storm.