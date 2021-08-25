Jump Festa Gives Big Update on This Year's Event

✖

Jump Festa is one of the biggest anime events of the year, with the convention highlighting the properties of Shonen Jump taking the opportunity to reveal new information when it comes to some of their biggest properties, including the likes of Dragon Ball Super, One Piece, Chainsaw Man, My Hero Academia and countless others. With last year's event focusing on big reveals such as new seasons for The Promised Neverland and Dr. Stone, fans are anxious to see what news bites will drop during this upcoming event which is set to take place this December.

As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, countless conventions and events within the medium of anime have had to make some big changes to their platforms, with a number of them including the likes of Crunchyroll Expo and Anime Expo having to take their conventions entirely online so as to "flatten the curve,". With last year's Jump Festa taking place online for its major reveals, it seems that the convention taking place later this year is going to make some changes when it comes to the platform that unveils a number of major announcements when it comes to some of the biggest anime series around.

Jump Festa's Event this year is set to take place from December 19th to the 21st, taking place not just online but also in person wherein it will be held at the Makuhari Messe Convention Center, teasing that the event will reveal some big news when it comes to some of the biggest Shonen series:

One of the biggest anime properties that fans are waiting to see unleashed onto the small screen is Chainsaw Man, which will be adapted by Studio MAPPA of Attack On Titan and Jujutsu Kaisen fame. With a release date of the anime adaptation yet to be revealed following the release of the first trailer, plenty of fans are crossing their fingers that Jump Festa will bring the goods.

