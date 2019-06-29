Jump Force Shares First Look at Dragon Ball’s Majin Buu DLC

Jump Force fans have been keeping the spirit of the game alive as it’s starting to pick up with additional DLC characters. After the debut of Yu-Gi-Oh‘s Seto Kaiba, My Hero Academia‘s All Might, and Hunter x Hunter’s Biscuit Krueger, now a new Dragon Ball favorite will be joining the roster as well as Majin Buu (the Good version of the character) prepares for his jump into the fray.

Bandai Namco’s official Twitter account shared the first look at Majin Buu in Jump Force action, and this collection of screenshots certainly makes him seem like an interesting addition to the cast.

Majin Buu (Good) will officially join the cast of #JUMPFORCE this Summer! Don’t anger this wholesome boi or you might wake up his inner beast, and you don’t want that… right? pic.twitter.com/YaHzLL44zb — BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment UK/Ire (@BandaiNamcoUK) June 28, 2019

Like many of the Jump Force additions, Majin Buu has a particularly poignant style. He’s a lot more cartoonish than the rest of the roster, so it’s going to be particularly interesting to see how many of his quirky moves will be incorporated into his final move set. Buu’s going to stand out, for sure, especially if he turns his opponents into chocolate as one of the images implies.

Jump Force is now available on PC, PS4, and Xbox One. Fans can currently purchase the Character Pass to enjoy the full slate of DLC fighters for $29.99, or for $3.99 individually. Along with the release of Dragon Ball’s Majin Buu, fans can also look forward to Bleach‘s Toshiro Hitsugaya and Grimmjow, My Hero Academia’s Katsuki Bakugo, Naruto’s Madara Uchiha, and One Piece‘s Trafalgar D. Law joining the roster later down the line as part of the DLC as well.

There was also a rumor that One Piece‘s Franky, Bleach’s Coyote Starrk, Rurouni Kenshin‘s Saito, Dragon Ball’s Krillin, Naruto‘s Orochimaru, Assassination Classroom‘s Koro Sensei, and My Hero Academia‘s Ochaco Uraraka could be joining the roster too but it’s currently unconfirmed as of this writing.

