New ‘Jump Force’ Clips Worry Fans About Game’s Animation

This week, the top icons of Weekly Shonen Jump will come together for an extravagant crossover. Jump Force will go live and give fans the chance to pit their favorite shonen heroes against each other, but a series of new clips have got fans worried about the game.

Over on Twitter, a slew of GIFs apparently pulled from Jump Force have surfaced, and they’ve gained plenty of attention. As you can see below, each reel features different characters… and they have some questionable design flaws.

So, if any of you anime fans remember Berserk‘s animation flubs, brace yourself. These clips are going to take you down memory lane.

Jump Force is looking like Sonic ’06 levels of bad LMAO pic.twitter.com/W1bJot85Gz — WEEGEE THE GOD (@WEEGEETHEGOD) February 12, 2019

In the first clip posted by streamer WEEGEE THE GOD, fans can see Freeza along with the game’s original lead. The GIF simply shows Freeza flying away from the heroine, but it looks more like he is levitating. The only animation given to Freeza is simple lift that makes it look like he’s on an invisible elevator.

A second clip highlights Sanji and Luffy of One Piece. The pair are joined by another original lead, but Sanji is the one drawing attention. The chef is seen issuing a challenge to an off-screen heroine before zooming off. The simple tug pulls Sanji out of frame without any animation, and fans are already comparing the move to those used in old-school Powerpoint presentations.

What the fuck is this?? I literally don’t know what to say… 🤦🏽‍♂️😷 2019 people. I seriously needa know how long development was for this game. It could NOT have been long at all pic.twitter.com/DWhbP1MvD7 — Tahj (@DrLove307) February 12, 2019

Fans have also circulated a third scene around social media. The cutscene features Light and Ryuk, but the Death Note characters seem dead on arrival. The stilted scene has drawn Playstation 2 quality comparisons, but the most concerning issue is Ryuk. The character is seen delivering lines thanks to his subtitles but no audio is given. Fans are unsure if the silence was done on purpose or if the dialogue for Ryuk was simply left out.

Why does Ryuuk speak but not speak lmao. Like light has a va but ryuuk doesnt? pic.twitter.com/4d6SaHiB1u — 🐧Itnas🐧 (@KingItnas) February 12, 2019

With Jump Force coming out on Friday, these new clips have ushered in a tense time for gamers. The game’s stellar roster of anime royalty made anime fans excited upon its announcement, but the game’s mysterious story mode has yet to sell fans. Still, plenty of gamers are buying into Jump Force for its online battle arena which puts them outside the realm of narrative snafus. For now, gamers will have to wait until Jump Force‘s official reviews go live to decide whether they’ll pick it up on its release date.

Will you be checking out this much-awaited game? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Jump Force is scheduled to fully release for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC platforms on February 15th.