Jump Force Shares First Look at Hunter x Hunter’s Biscuit DLC

Though initial reception to Jump Force was mixed at launch, the game has gone on to surprising praise for fans of the various properties clashing in this huge crossover fighter. Things have been quiet in terms of updates for the game for the last few months, but things have been heating up recently as the game prepares to launch the first few of its upcoming DLC characters.

Releasing alongside All Might and Seto Kaiba sometime later this month, Bandai Namco shared the first real look at Hunter x Hunter‘s Biscuit Kruger as she prepares to join the game as DLC. Check out the new screenshots below!

Get ready to shake up the battlefield because Biscuit is arriving to JUMP FORCE! Show off your moves when Kaiba, All Might, and Biscuit arrive at the end of this month! Don’t miss out, order #JUMPFORCE today: https://t.co/tpmTsX45av pic.twitter.com/G4TsHC9hbM — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) May 17, 2019

The screens confirm that Biscuit will be fighting in both her main and her musclebound form. Her muscle form might be attached to her big super move, but that’s going to remain a mystery until we get a full trailer. Nevertheless, fans of Yoshihiro Togashi’s work love the fact that another Hunter x Hunter representative is joining the game along with the already included Gon, Killua, Kurapika, and Hisoka. Not to mention the other Togashi originals, Yusuke and Toguro from Yu Yu Hakusho.

Jump Force is now available on PC, PS4, and Xbox One. There have been no pricing details for the upcoming DLC release as of this writing outside of the previously confirmed Season Pass for $29.99 USD. The full DLC character plans were unfortunately leaked some time ago, and Bandai Namco confirmed this to be the case.

That means fans still can look forward to Bleach‘s Toshiro Hitsugaya and Grimmjow, My Hero Academia’s Katsuki Bakugo, Naruto’s Madara Uchiha, Dragon Ball‘s Majin Buu, and One Piece‘s Trafalgar D. Law.

Hunter x Hunter was originally created by Yoshihiro Togashi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 1998. The story follows a young boy named Gon Freecss, who discovers that his previously thought to be dead father is in fact alive. Not only is he alive, he is a famous Hunter, a professional traveler who specializes in finding rare treasures, exploring unidentified lands, and hunting down dangerous individuals. Gon then decides that in order to meet his father he has to become a licensed Hunter, but in that journey gets wrapped up in way more strangeness than he ever could have anticipated.