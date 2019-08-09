Junji Ito x Crunchyroll Clothing Line Announced In Time For Halloween

Stephen King. John Carpenter. Wes Craven. These are just a few of the “masters of horror” that have made some of the most terrifying stories ever to be created. One of the names that should always be included on this list however is Junji Ito, the Japanese writer/artist who has developed some of the most unique and hair raising stories that have ever seen print or animation. Now, as we inch closer and closer to Halloween, Crunchyroll is bringing a brand new fashion line to life that honors the horror master and his bone chilling tales.

Crunchyroll shared the news of their upcoming clothing line on their Official Crunchyroll Store Twitter Account, showing off a few of the shirts that will only be made available at the upcoming Crunchyroll anime convention: CRX:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Halloween in August?? 🎃 Our Junji Ito capsule collection was exclusively designed by Junji Ito himself. From t-shirts, lanyards, hats, stickers, and even commissioned art pieces, our Junji Ito line is sure to be the spookiest drop of the summer 👻 🔸 https://t.co/W2cNb3uEc6 pic.twitter.com/WXP0FxlwWx — Crunchyroll Store (@ShopCrunchyroll) August 7, 2019

You may notice that a few of the shirts pictured here don’t seem particularly scary. Ito had artwork that appears on this fashion line that feature two cats thar are innocently sitting with one another. Are the cats extraterrestrial beings lying in wait to bring down humanity? Are they demonic presences from the underworld looking for a fresh soul to capture for themselves? Nope! These two adorable felines are just Junji Ito’s cats who he created a comic of titled, “Junji Ito’s Cat Diary: Yon & Mu” The comic itself does sometimes portray Junji’s cats in horrific ways but it mostly tells the mundane story of a horror writer attempting to live a stress free life with creatures he originally had no experience with.

If you’re not going to be able to make CRX, don’t worry because Crunchyroll does already have a storefront online specifically dedicated to Junji Ito selling specific fashion, a complete set of the recent Junji Ito anime series, as well as even a Junji Ito skateboard for those extreme sports enthusiasts looking to add a dash of horror into their sport.

If you haven’t experienced Junji Ito before, we’d recommend picking up some of his collected manga editions such as Uzumaki and Gyo, which feature ideas so terrifying and out of this world that it may be difficult for you to wrap your head around them!

What do you think of this upcoming fashion line from Crunchyroll and Junji Ito? Will you be attending the upcoming CRX anime convention? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Junji Ito.