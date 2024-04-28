Kagurabachi Goes Full Movie Poster With Chapter 31 Cover Art

Kagurabachi has reached an intense new phase of the Rakuzaichi Auction arc, and the newest chapter of the series has really tapped into more of its cinematic vibes with the cover art for Chapter 31 of the manga! Kagurabachi has been a massive success with Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine since even before the first chapter of the series hit its pages, and that hot streak has been continuing ever since with each of the chapters that have been released since. A lot of this is due to the strength of series creator Takeru Hokazono's art for each of the action scenes.

While fans have complimented the cinematic way Hokazono has composed the looks of each of the fights and smaller moments seen in Kagurabachi's prior chapters thus far, each of the cover arts for each of the chapters can look just as cinematic as well. This is especially the case for the newest chapter of the series as Kagurabachi Chapter 31 is illustrated like a movie poster as it features all of the prominent characters involved in the Rakuzaichi Auction arc so far. Check it out below as shown off by Shonen Jump.

Kagurabachi, Ch. 31: Chihiro meets the man responsible for his father’s death! Read it FREE from the official source! https://t.co/MMpOfokfoe pic.twitter.com/JqkEfQrRWf — Shonen Jump (@shonenjump) April 28, 2024

Where to Read Kagurabachi Chapter 31

Originally created by Takeru Hokazono, Kagurabachi first made its debut with Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine back in Fall 2023, and is now 31 chapters into its run as of the time of this publication. If you wanted to check out the series as it releases, you can find new chapters with either Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library or Shueisha's MangaPlus service (where the latest chapters of the series are released completely for free).

As for what to expect from this new series that's becoming a fast Shonen Jump fan favorite, Kagurabachi is teased as such, "Young Chihiro spends his days training under his famous swordsmith father. One day he hopes to become a great sword-maker himself. The goofy father and the serious son--they thought these days would last forever. But suddenly, tragedy strikes. A dark day soaked in blood. Chihiro and his blade now live only for revenge. Epic sword battle action!"

Kagurabachi's Rakuzaichi Auction arc has been heating up with each new chapter of the series, and it's clear that Chihiro Rokuhira's fights are only going to get more intense from this point on as he tries and claim another Enchanted Blade before it's sold off. So now's the time to jump in!