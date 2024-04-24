Kagurabachi Creator Draws Volume 2 Cover Art in Special Video

Kagurabachi's manga has been taking over the world, and the creator behind it all has shared a cool behind the scenes video of how the manga's newest cover art had come to life in a special time-lapse video! Kagurabachi has been a whirlwind success for Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine ever since before the first chapter of the series even made its debut, and that hot streak has been continuing without signs of slowing down for the last few months. With the newest volume of the manga preparing to hit shelves in Japan, the creator behind it all is going all out for the occasion.

Kagurabachi Volume 2 is starting to hit shelves in Japan, and the cover art features the intense fight between Chihiro Rokuhira and Genichi Sojo that takes place within the newest volumes' chapters. To showcase a better look at how this new cover art came together, Kagurabachi creator Takeru Hokazono has shared a cool time lapse video showing off a behind the scenes look at their artistic process. You can check it out in action below to see a bit of how Kagurabachi is made.

How to Read Kagurabachi

Takeru Hokazono's original Kagurabachi manga series first hit the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine last September, and currently has 30 chapters under its belt as of the time of this publication. The series has been impressing fans before the first chapter was even released with the magazine, and has somehow kept up all of that buzz now that it's a few arcs in. If you wanted to check out the series as it releases, you can find new chapters with either Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library or Shueisha's MangaPlus service.

As for what to expect from this new series that's quickly taking Shonen Jump by storm, Kagurabachi is teased as such, "Young Chihiro spends his days training under his famous swordsmith father. One day he hopes to become a great sword-maker himself. The goofy father and the serious son--they thought these days would last forever. But suddenly, tragedy strikes. A dark day soaked in blood. Chihiro and his blade now live only for revenge. Epic sword battle action!"

Kagurabachi is showing no signs of slowing down any time soon, so hopefully it has no danger of being cut short by Shueisha in the immediate future.