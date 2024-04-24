Kagurabachi Manga Hits Unprecedented Sales Record

Kagurabachi is the little series that could. The action manga went live in September 2023 as the first series by Takeru Hokazono. Even before the manga hit shelves, Kagurabachi was already a big deal online as hype for the story was buzzing. Thankfully, the excitement was warranted as Kagurabachi has become a hit, and now a new report suggests its sales have hit an impressive high.

The update comes from a poster for Kagurabachi that surfaced in Japan this week. The promo, as you can see here, is advertising the upcoming second volume of Kagurabachi. The ad has plenty of text on it, and fans were quick to share what the poster revealed about the state of the manga.

"Kagurabachi volume two. Sword battle action," the text reads. "Already more than 200,000 copies in circulation! It's an instant hit. Super popular! Even overseas. A new serialization that's number one in the world."

Of course, the report has put renewed focus on Kagurabachi as Hokazono continues to pull in new readers day after day. The manga has a single volume under its belt, and it has still managed to circulate 200,000 copies. Now, fans are looking ahead of the manga's second volume to see what kind of traction Kagurabachi pulls. With its first volume, sales for the release exploded and prompted a rare Shonen Jump reprint. So obviously, the expectations here are high.

If you have not checked out Kagurabachi, now is the time to check out the hot series. The Shonen Jump title tells the story of Chihiro, a boy who grows up idolizing his blacksmith father who's able to forge weapons called enchanted swords. We meet the son as he sets out for revenge against those who killed his father and stole six of the smith's prized blades. With a seventh enchanted sword in hand, Chihiro begins hunting down the seedy belly of Japan, and he finds himself faced with some truly unexpected foes.

Want to know more about Kagurabachi? No sweat. You can read the manga's official synopsis below:

"Young Chihiro spends his days training under his famous swordsmith father. One day he hopes to become a great sword-maker himself. The goofy father and the serious son--they thought these days would last forever. But suddenly, tragedy strikes. A dark day soaked in blood. Chihiro and his blade now live only for revenge. Epic sword battle action!"

