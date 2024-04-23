Shueisha Announces History Manga Series With Shonen Jump's Top Creators

Shueisha is gearing up for the launch of a special series. Earlier today, the publisher behind Weekly Shonen Jump posted an update for history lovers. It turns out Shueisha is bringing Gakushu Manga: Sekai no Rikishi back to print, and it has recruited some of the biggest artists in the game.

According to Shueisha, the series comeback is set to launch in honor of its 100th anniversary. Each book will be released on October 4th if you're looking to collect. And given the series' talented artists, demand for the manga will be high.

(Photo: Shueisha)

After all, My Hero Academia creator Kohei Horikoshi was recruited to ink the manga about Caesar and Cleopatra. As for Joan of Arc, her manga will be inked by Yuki Tabata of Black Clover. If you want to check out the full list of incoming manga series, you can read the titles below:

Lenin – Golden Kamuy's Noda Satoru



Churchill and Hitler – Spy x Family's Endo Tatsuya



Ramses II – Kingdom's Hara Yasuhisa



Caesar and Cleopatra – My Hero Academia's Kohei Horikoshi



Joan of Arc – Black Clover's Yuki Tabata



Leonardo da Vinci – The Promised Neverland's Demizu Posuka



Napoleon – JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's Hirohiko Araki



Ito Hirobumi and Bismarck – Assassination Classroom's Yusei Matsui



Clearly, Gakushu Manga: Sekai no Rikishi has brought together some of the biggest names in manga. If this comeback does well, you can imagine there are more creators on the waitlist to tackle a history lesson. After all, Gege Akutami would nail a manga featuring Edgar Allen Poe. And if given the chance, Kagurabachi's Takeru Hokazono would be the perfect artist to tackle characters like William Wallace.

What do you think about this Shueisha announcement? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!