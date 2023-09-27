Gokurakugai Has Something Big Up Its Sleeves

Not every manga series will immediately receive an anime adaptation, in fact, there are some manga stories that never find their way to the world of animation. Luckily, if a manga is able to “make the cut” and become a part of Shonen Jump’s library, the chance of eventually receiving an anime adaptation becomes exponentially larger as a result. While the gun-slinging series Gokurakugai has yet to announce that its own anime is on the way, the shonen franchise is hinting at a major reveal for this year’s Jump Festa.

Jump Festa, for those who might not know, is an annual event created for Shonen Jump specifically. During its event, it will routinely reveal major news when it comes to some of the publication’s biggest franchises, both when it comes to the manga themselves and the anime adaptations that spawned from the publication. This year, the likes of Jujutsu Kaisen, Haikyu, My Hero Academia, Demon Slayer, Chainsaw Man, Spy x Family, and One Piece will have new tidbits to share. Gokurakugai has been added to the roster and is touting a big reveal on December 16th during the event.

Gokurakugai’s Big Reveal

Gokurakugai is a fairly new player in the manga world, as the shonen series began last year, 2022, thanks to creator Yuto Sano. While an anime adaptation has yet to be confirmed, it would make sense for a big announcement at this year’s Jump Festa to drop the bombshell that Tao and Alma will be hitting the small screen.

If you haven’t had the opportunity to check out the shonen manga series that focuses on the “troubleshooters for hire”, here’s how Shonen Jump describes the series, “Gokurakugai, a bright and bustling working-class district with a hidden dark side. In this area without order, Tao and Alma work as troubleshooters for hire. Their missions involve helping a young boy find his lost friend, a person who disappears without a trace, and disfigured animal corpses. All the while, the evil spirits who live in the shadows bring out a different side to these troubleshooters!”

What are your predictions for this year’s Jump Festa both regarding Gokurakugai and beyond? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Shonen Jump.

