Kagurabachi Volume 2 Cover Art Released

The team at Shonen Jump really lucked out with Kagurabachi. The series went live last fall, and since then, it has become a must-read title. Even before the manga launched, hype for Kagurabachi was high with fans on social media. Their support has helped make Kagurabachi a serious shonen power, and now, the manga has released its cover for volume two.

And yes, the artwork is almost upsettingly good. Artist Takeru Hokazono is a master at their craft, and they penned a very solid cover for Kagurabachi volume two.

As you can see below, the new artwork brings Chihiro front and center as he fights against a familiar foe. Sojo is seen crossing blades with our hero, and of course, readers will recall this intense battle. The fight marked Chihiro's first feud with another Enchanted Sword user, and the throw down was nothing short of epic.

Currently, Kagurabachi volume two is set to launch on May 2nd in Japan. This follows the release of volume one back in February, of course. For those that don't know, Kagurabachi surprised the entire publishing industry with its first volume. Not only did the series sell out sparking a rare reprint, but fans from overseas began campaigns to buy the Japanese volume. Readers wanted to show their support to Kagurabachi, and the movement even caught the eye of Shonen Jump's top editors.

If you are not familiar with Kagurabachi, the series has about 30 chapters to its name, so it is easy to binge. You can find the series on the Shonen Jump app now, of course. As for a future on screen:? Well, fans will have to wait and see how Kagurabachi carries on. No anime adaptation has been announced for the series, but fans are already clamoring for such an order.

Want to know more about the series? You can find all the info you want on Kagurabachi below with its official synopsis:

"Young Chihiro spends his days training under his famous swordsmith father. One day he hopes to become a great sword-maker himself. The goofy father and the serious son--they thought these days would last forever. But suddenly, tragedy strikes. A dark day soaked in blood. Chihiro and his blade now live only for revenge. Epic sword battle action!"

What do you think about this take on Kagurabachi? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!