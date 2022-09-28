Kaguya-sama: Love is War Debuts First Poster for New Movie

Kaguya-sama: Love is War is currently gearing up for the launch of its debut feature film, and now fans have been given an idea of what to expect with the first poster for the new movie! When the third season of the series wrapped up its run earlier this year, it was surprisingly announced that the franchise would not be continuing with a fourth season as fans might have expected, but its first major feature film release instead. Taking on the next major arc from Aka Akasaka's original manga series, the franchise will be hitting theaters in style.

Kaguya-sama: Love is War announced that its new feature film, officially titled Kaguya-sama: Love is War – The First Kiss Never Ends, will be making its debut across theaters in Japan later this Winter. Taking place after the events of the third season, the new movie will be screening in theaters before airing on TV in Japan. That does mean there's a good chance it will get a streaming release internationally in the near future, but one has yet to be set at the time of this writing. You can check out the first poster for the new movie below:

"The First Kiss Never Ends" actually refers to the fourteenth arc of Aka Akasaka's original manga so far, and that means the new movie will likely adapt the ten chapter arc. This takes place immediately after Shinomiya and Shirogane had moved their relationship to an unforeseen new level, and if the manga is anything to go by, there's still quite a lot of ground for the anime to cover. But it's yet to be revealed if we'll see more of the TV anime or movie projects after this one hits later this year.

If you wanted to check out Kaguya-sama: Love is War for yourself, you can now find all three seasons streaming with Crunchyroll. The third season, titled Kaguya-sama: Love is War -Ultra Romantic-, is teased as such, "Shuchiin Academy—an elite school where the most gifted students flock to. It is also where its Student Council brought together Vice President Kaguya Shinomiya and President Miyuki Shirogane. While everyone expected a speedy courtship and agreed that the two geniuses would make the perfect couple, the pair, it seems, has too much pride to confess their true feelings for one another! 'By what means shall I make the other confess?' The two remain fully committed in devising a highly cerebral strategy in this cunning war of love... Will they take their relationship to the next level by the final day of Shuchiin Academy's culture festival!?"

