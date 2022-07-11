Kaguya-sama: Love Is War Movie Shares First Details

Kaguya-sama: Love Is War is one of the biggest rom-coms in anime, and the series has plenty left to do before wrapping its adventures. Not long ago, season two came to an end with a major kiss, and fans were informed the series would comeback next year with a big movie. And now, some new details about the project have been revealed.

The update comes straight from the Kaguya-sama team as you can see below. The post not only teases the cute kiss between Kaguya and Miyuki from the end of season two. But as you can see, the post confirms the movie will cover the next arc in the manga, The First Kiss Never Ends saga.

According to the new report, Kaguya-sama: Love Is War – First Kiss Never Ends will be released in theaters before moving to television. There is no word whether this dual release will also happen stateside, but fans are hoping they'll get to see the couple on the big screen outside of Japan. And while no firm release date has been announced, netizens expect the big movie to drop in 2023.

If you are not caught up with Kaguya-sama right now, you definitely have time to read up. The manga is available through Viz Media both digitally and in print. You can also find more details on the title below courtesy of its official synopsis:

"As leaders of their prestigious academy's student council, Kaguya and Miyuki are the elite of the elite! But it's lonely at the top... Luckily for them, they've fallen in love! There's just one problem-they both have too much pride to admit it. And so begins the daily scheming to get the object of their affection to confess their romantic feelings first..."

What do you think about this new promo? Are you excited for Kaguya-sama to tackle its next arc? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.