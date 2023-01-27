Kaguya-Sama Movie Reveals Perfect North American Release Date

Kaguya-Sama: Love is War ended its manga series in November of last year, following a successful third season of its anime adaptation that introduced many new fans to the characters of Miyuki Shirogane and Kaguya Shinomiya. While there have been plenty of romantic comedies in the anime realm, Kaguya-Sama takes the unique position of making hidden attraction into a war of wills. Now, following the franchise's first feature-length film's release in Japan, Kaguya-Sama: Love Is War – The First Kiss That Never Ends has chosen the perfect release date for its North America debut.

While creator Aka Akasaka hasn't confirmed that a sequel series is in the works for the universe that saw Miyuki and Kaguya attempting to hide their affection from one another, he did previously state that he might be looking to return to Kaguya-Sama via new spin-off series:

"I have a few things left unfinished, so maybe I can digest them somehow. I think I'd like to do it."

When Does First Kiss Arrive?

Kaguya-Sama: Love Is War – The First Kiss That Never Ends will arrive in theaters this Valentine's Day, with a two-day run on the silver screen, so if you want to celebrate this romantic comedy on the big screen, start making plans now:

The official synopsis for the upcoming film that will more than likely bring the anime adaptation to a close reads as such from Crunchyroll:

"Shuchiin Academy's student council room, the place where Student Council Vice President Kaguya Shinomiya and President Miyuki Shirogane met. After a long battle in love, these two geniuses communicated their feelings and, at the Hoshin Festival, had their very first kiss. However, there was no clear confession of love. The relationship between these two, who assumed they would be a couple, remains ambiguous. Now, overly conscious of their feelings, they must face the biggest challenge yet: Christmas. It's Shirogane who wants it to be perfect versus Kaguya who pursues the imperfect situation. This is the very "normal" love story of two geniuses and the first kiss that never ends."

