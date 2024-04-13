Kaiju No. 8 Creator Celebrates Anime Premiere With New Art

Kaiju No. 8's first episode is now available, as anime fans are celebrating the franchise that might give us the biggest new anime adaptation of the year. Focusing on a protagonist named Kafka who finds himself cleaning the corpses of kaiju in his town, the anime hero finds himself becoming closer to giant monsters than he ever thought possible. To help celebrate the new anime series, the manga's creator, Naoya Matsumoto, has shared new adorable art of Kafka in his kaiju form watching the premiere episode.

Matsumoto only introduced the shonen series in 2020, but has already created over one hundred chapters of the manga to this day. While only one season of the anime has been confirmed so far, Production I.G. certainly won't have a lack of source material to work with should the television series want to create new seasons in the future. With major shonen series like Jujutsu Kaisen, My Hero Academia, and One Piece seeing their finales on the horizon, Kaiju No. 8 might be in a prime spot to take the crown as Weekly Shonen Jump's biggest series.

If you haven't yet seen the first episode of the anime adaptation, Production I.G. is bringing their "A-game" to this world of kaiju. Aside from bringing to life some of the biggest, meanest, and creepiest kaiju of the franchise, the production studio is giving Kafka's first outing some astonishing animation.

The first episode of Kaiju No. 8 is now available to watch on Crunchyroll and X. Here's how Shonen Jump, publishers of the kaiju-packed manga, describe Kaiju No. 8, "With the highest kaiju-emergence rates in the world, Japan is no stranger to attack by deadly monsters. Enter the Japan Defense Force, a military organization tasked with the neutralization of kaiju. Kafka Hibino, a kaiju-corpse cleanup man, has always dreamed of joining the force. But when he gets another shot at achieving his childhood dream, he undergoes an unexpected transformation. How can he fight kaiju now that he's become one himself?!"

Have you had a chance to watch the first episode of Kaiju No. 8's anime adaptation? Do you think Kafka's story might make its way to the top of the anime charts for 2024? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of kaiju.