‘Kakegurui’ Confirms Season 2 Renewal

This next bit of news may be a surprise to Western anime fans given the first season won’t release in the West until later this year, but Kakegurui – Compulsive Gambler has had such a successful first season run more has already confirmed to be on the way.

Kakegurui – Compulsive Gambler was licensed by Netflix for its English language broadcast, so fans have yet to see the first season — much like their exclusives Little Witch Academia and The Seven Deadly Sins releasing much later than their Japanese broadcasts — but the series has confirmed a second season of the series is in the works during the “Hyakkaou Private Academy Cultural Festival” event.

Kakegurui – Compulsive Gambler is a series originally created by Homura Kawamoto with illustrations by Toru Naomura. The series premiered on Netflix Japan July 2, and the series is expected to debut elsewhere later this year.

The English language version has been licensed by Yen Press, and they describe the series as such:

“Hyakkaou Private Academy. An institution for the privileged with a very peculiar curriculum. You see, when you’re the sons and daughters of the wealthiest of the wealthy, it’s not athletic prowess or book smarts that keep you ahead. It’s reading your opponent, the art of the deal. What better way to hone those skills than with a rigorous curriculum of gambling? At Hyakkaou Private Academy, the winners live like kings, and the losers are put through the wringer. But when Yumeko Jabami enrolls, she’s gonna teach these kids what a high roller really looks like!”

The first season was directed by Yuichiro Hayashi (Garo the Animation) for MAPPA, with Yasuko Kobayashi (Attack on Titan, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure) writing the scripts. Manabu Akita (JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure) designed characters for the series, and TECHNOBOYS PULCRAFT GREEN-FUND (Witch Craft Works) handled the music for the series.

As fans in the West await the first season of Kakegurui – Compulsive Gambler, the wait for the series will be much harder as now they know reception to it was positive enough to warrant a second season of the series. The series itself has taken on a different life online as fans have reacted to the series’ character design, overt sexual tone, and the clash that tone has with the series’ titular gambling.

via Anime News Network