Neon Genesis Evangelion Creator to Release Shin Kamen Rider in 2023

The "Shin" universe might have begun with Shin Godzilla, along with the upcoming Shin Ultraman, which offered drastically new takes on the world of kaiju, and it seems as if the Shin universe is growing a little bit bigger in 2023 thanks to the creator of Evangelion, Hideaki Anno, giving us a new take on Sentai with Shin Kamen Rider. With the final film of the Rebuild of Evangelion series having already hit theaters in Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0: Thrice Upon A Time, it's clear that Anno needed a new project on his plate and this new take on Kamen Rider is it.

The creator of Evangelion went into detail about why he decided to jump onto the project of Shin Kamen Rider, going into detail about how the Sentai series has been a fan favorite for decades, which Hideaki Anno hopes to continue with this upcoming departure of the series:

"Five decades ago, almost every grade school boy was enthralled by the life-size hero Kamen Rider. I was no exception. I launched this project out of the desire to give back a little for the great gifts I received from the TV shows five decades ago, in the form of a movie five decades later."

(Photo: Toho)

When Shin Godzilla first debuted in 2016, it was clear that this new take on the lizard king would offer the scariest looking Godzilla to date. With the film itself offering a dark, more realistic take on the king of the monsters, it's clear that the upcoming Shin Ultraman, and now Shin Kamen Rider are aiming to do the same with these monster-fighting characters.

Kamen Rider first hit the scene as a television series in 1971, continuing in various forms over the decades that would offer new takes on the Sentai series. As a part of the "Kamen Rider 50th Anniversary Project", this upcoming film was also announced in conjunction with an anime series that will be debuting one year before. While story details about Shin Kamen Rider are still anyone's guess, the poster reveals a far darker hero than the one that is seen in many of the Sentai interpretations of the high kicking hero.

