Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR Announces Anime Series

The world of anime is continuing to expand thanks to the ever-increasing popularity of the medium, with San Diego Comic-Con being a prime event to announce some new additions. Such is the case with Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR, a comic book series that debuted from Boom Studios last year and featured an immortal warrior working for the US government in order to learn the truth behind his immortality. Now, in a panel focusing on the series, the comic has been confirmed to receive an upcoming anime adaptation from one of the biggest animation studios in the game today.

Our own Kofi Outlaw is currently attending the San Diego Comic-Con Panel for BRZRKR, in which the new anime series was confirmed as being worked on by studio Production IG, with the adaptation already confirmed to receive two seasons:

"Stephen Christy kicks off talk of the BRZRKR anime talking about Keanu being a true-blue comic fan (Reeves disputes he's a green belt to the brown, black, and don belts of the other panelists). It's confirmed that BRZRKR's Netflix anime is going to get two seasons and that Production IG (Ghost in the Shell) will be the studio producing it."

The BRZRKR series from Boom Studios also received a trailer detailing the overall plot of the series, narrated by Keanu Reeves himself to give readers a better idea of what the blood-soaked series entailed:

The comic book series for BRZRKR, which was published by Boom Studios, included Keanu Reeves as a writer, alongside comic writer Matt Kindt and artist Ron Garney, with the comic company releasing the following official description of the series:

"A WAR WITH NO END. The man known only as B. is half-mortal and half-God, cursed and compelled to violence…even at the sacrifice of his sanity. But after wandering the world for centuries, the Berzerker may have finally found a refuge – working for the U.S. government to fight the battles too violent and too dangerous for anyone else. In exchange, B. will be granted the one thing he desires – the truth about his endless blood-soaked existence…and how to end it. Keanu Reeves makes his comic book writing debut alongside New York Times bestselling co-writer Matt Kindt (Folklords, Grass Kings) and legendary artist Ron Garney (Wolverine) in a brutally violent new series about one immortal warrior's fight through the ages."

BRZRKR is also set to receive a movie in the future on Netflix, showing how the Boom Studio's property is set to expand.