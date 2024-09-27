Kentucky Fried Chicken Blows Fans Minds With Colonel Sanders Anime

As anime's popularity grows, it should come as no surprise that unique industries are looking to capitalize on the medium. In recent days, the likes of McDonalds and Burger King have teamed up with franchises including Jujutsu Kaisen, One Piece, My Hero Academia, and many more. Earlier this year, McDonald's even went so far as to create its own anime universe in "WcDonald's", which saw legendary artist Acky Bright creating unique anime characters for the restaurant chain and Studio Pierrot creating anime shorts. Now, Kentucky Fried Chicken has upped the game with a Genshin Impact collaboration that has created an anime world for Colonel Sanders.

While this might be the first time that we've seen the Colonel receive his own anime world to play in, this isn't the first time that Kentucky Fried Chicken has teamed up with Genshin Impact. The Hoyoverse game has managed to score quite a following thanks to its wild gameplay and expansive universe, as the producers have expanded on the video game world with other entries like Honkai Star Rail, Zenless Zone Zero, and Honkai Impact. While the previous collaboration took place in 2021, the new partnership will begin in China on October 2nd. This collab might not be bound for the West but you can check out the Colonel Sanders' anime video below.

Colonel Sanders Arrives Into Anime

While this might not be a full-fledged anime series for the Colonel, the video drops Sanders into the world of Genshin Impact, giving the fast-food icon his own universe to play in. In recent days, McDonald's and Burger King even had a back-and-forth rivalry regarding anime as the latter teamed with My Hero Academia and the former, ironically enough, also partnered with the Hoyoverse entry. As the anime world grows more popular, more fast-food anime crossovers are within the realm of popularity.

Attack on KFC

Ironically enough, 2024 hasn't just seen Colonel Sanders entering the anime world, but KFC also teamed up with Attack on Titan in China as well. While the anime franchise focusing on Eren Jaeger, Mikasa, Armin, and the other Scout Regiment members might have released its grand finale, that hasn't stopped the series from finding new ways to return. The partnership not only recreated pivotal anime moments from the series but incorporated the Titans attacking one another with fried chicken. This was quite a surprise to many anime fans since the story of Eren and the Survey Corps is one that is quite bereft of humor and will often explore some of the darkest moments in any anime.

Attack on Titan's anime might have ended recently but the franchise is set to return later this year in a brand new way. Attack On Titan: The Last Attack is set to be the first movie of the franchise, hitting theaters by combining the final episodes of MAPPA's brutal series. As of the writing of this article, MAPPA hasn't confirmed if this compilation film will hit North American theaters but considering we've seen the likes of Demon Slayer, DandaDan, and more franchises do something similar in the West, Attack on Titan's first movie hitting theaters wouldn't come as a shock to Western audiences.

