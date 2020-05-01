Kevin Smith Says His Masters of the Universe Series is Still on Track Despite Coronavirus

✖

One of Netflix's biggest moves in 2020 is the bigger shift into anime, and one of the surprise projects that is coming up from this effort is a new He-Man: Masters of the Universe anime that's set after the end of the original cartoon series with Kevin Smith attached as showrunner. Masters of the Universe: Revelation is currently on track for its release on Netflix in the future, and Smith confirmed that work on the anime is still underway despite the current difficulties presented by the spread of the novel coronavirus.

In an episode of ComicBook.com's Talking Shop with Seth Killian, Kevin Smith opened up about the upcoming Masters of the Universe: Revelation and confirmed that work on the new series is continuing with animatics, voice work, designs, and more now set in place at the time of the interview.

As Smith explains what he's seen of the show so far, he also mentions that we'll have to wait until sometime in 2021 to see it all for ourselves. When asked whether or not the series is still on track during the novel coronavirus pandemic, Smith confirms that it is indeed on track as much of their schedule was set with the Summer in mind.

Taking note of the situation, Smith mentions how the schedule for the series has yet to be impacted in a major way, "In a world where everything's shut down where you can't go to a movie set or stand there on TV or shoot anything, animation is a very solitary act made by many solitary people all over the world. Masters of the Universe has been able to continue unabated. We haven't been able to record the last three episodes, but we weren't scheduled to record those until June anyway. So schedule wise our records are totally fine. Our animation...we're in good shape there."

Further noting how much of the animatics and animation are currently being handled by Powerhouse Animation, Smith mentioned that animation will be the way to go in the coming months. Smith also mentioned how he wants everyone to see this work, and had nothing but high praise for what he has seen so far, but it's going to have to wait until its release next year.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.