Kill la Kill Announces Special Blu-ray Release

Aniplex of America has revealed as part of the company’s Anime Expo announcements that Kill la Kill, the original anime television series created by Kazuki Nakashima and Hiroyuki Imaishi for Trigger, is officially getting a special Blu-ray complete box set this year. That’s right; every single episode of the anime, including the unaired 25th episode, will be available in one package.

More specifically, the complete set is scheduled to release December 24th. According to Right Stuf, which has pre-orders live for what it officially refers to as the “KILL La KILL Complete Box Set Blu-Ray,” it will come with the 24 episodes of the anime which aired, the special 25th episode directed by Hiroyuki Imaishi, and a special booklet. It’s unclear at this time what exactly the booklet will include.

#NEWS: KILL la KILL, the anime created by the legendary duo of Kazuki Nakashima and Hiroyuki Imaishi (Gurren Lagann) is finally reborn as a complete Blu-ray box set releasing on December 24, 2019! Pre-orders open later today at @rightstufanime! https://t.co/u3ocMcRt6w pic.twitter.com/d0gFlq0I4h — Aniplex USA (@aniplexUSA) July 5, 2019

Here’s how Crunchyroll, which has the entire series available to stream, describes the series:

“Ryuko Matoi is a vagrant school girl traveling from place to place searching for clues to the truth behind her father’s death—the ‘woman with the scissor blade.’ The journey has led Ryuko to Honnouji Academy.”

Kill la Kill was the first original anime project from Trigger, a company formed by ex-Gainax employees Hiroyuki Imaishi and Masahiko Ohtsuka. It was directed by Imaishi and written Kazuki Nakashima, who had both worked together on Gainax’s Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann. The series follows Ryuko Matoi, a girl in search of her father’s killer. Left with one half of a giant pair of scissors, she transfers to Honnouji Academy, a school under the control of the student council and their president, the dominate Satsuki Kiryuin. What’s different about this academy however is that every student is equipped a Goku Uniform, a suit that gives its wearer superhuman abilities because of the “Life Fibers” sewed within.

It was licensed in the United States by Aniplex of America starting July 2014, and the series had its English-language broadcast premiere on Adult Swim’s Toonami block in February 2015. A manga serialization written by Ryo Akizuki began in Young Ace magazine in 2013.

