Kill la Kill: IF Shares New Ryuko, Satsuki Trailers

Kill la Kill might have ended its run several years ago, but the series will be experiencing an unexpected revival in the form of a new video game based on the anime, Kill la Kill: IF. Given that the anime has remained just as popular as it was when it first aired, there’s a good deal of anticipation building up as fans get ready to see Ryuko and Satsuki do battle once more.

To better help hype up fans for the upcoming release next month, Kill la Kill: IF shared trailers featuring both Ryuko Matoi and Satsuki Kiriyuin. Each one shows off a few combos and special techniques, and gives a good idea of what fans will be able to pull off in this fighter.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Kill la Kill: IF is currently scheduled for a release on PlayStation 4, Switch, and PC on July 25 in Japan, and July 26 in North America and Europe. features a story mode written by the original anime’s screenwriter Kazuki Nakashima. It branches off from the series’ eighth episode, and imagines Satsuki dealing with her mother Ragyo appearing much earlier than she did originally. This gives the game its “IF” subtitle, but fans of the original series shouldn’t worry as the game will feature Ryuko’s story as well.

Each story mode leads to Ryuko and Satsuki’s final Senketsu and Junketsu forms, and this is especially important for Sastuki since she never unlocked such a Junketsu form in the original series. Fans will be able to experience the series’ story in a new way, and they are hoping the gameplay and fun of the title itself will translate well.

As for the original series, Kill la Kill was the first original anime project from Trigger, a company formed by ex-Gainax employees Hiroyuki Imaishi and Masahiko Ohtsuka. It was directed by Imaishi and written Kazuki Nakashima, who had both worked together on Gainax’s Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann.

The series follows Ryuko Matoi, a girl in search of her father’s killer. Left with one half of a giant pair of scissors, she transfers to Honnouji Academy. The school is under the control of of the student council and their president, the dominate Satsuki Kiryuin. What’s different about this academy however is that every student is equipped a Goku Uniform, a suit that gives its wearer superhuman abilities because of the “Life Fibers” sewed within.