Netflix's Kimi ni Todoke Shares First Trailer, Poster

Kimi ni Todoke, one of the most popular romance anime and manga franchises of all time, is getting its live-action series debut very soon, and Netflix has given fans the first look at what to expect from this new interpretation with its first trailer and poster for From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke! Karuho Shiina's original manga series is one of the most popular franchises to ever come out of Shueisha's Bessatsu Margaret magazine, and continues to be dominant even with the original run back in 2017. Spawning an anime and live-action feature film before, now it's getting a full on series with Netflix.

From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke will begin its run with Netflix on March 30th around the world as a joint production between TV Tokyo and Netflix. This new series will be many fans' first introduction to the romantic franchise, and soon many more will see why it's still considered to be one of the best among fans. You can check out the first trailer for the live-action series in the video above (featuring the theme song, "Ai no Uta" as performed by Takaya Kawasaki), and poster for the series below:

What to Know for Kimi ni Todoke's Live-Action Debut

From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke stars the likes of Sara Minami as Sawako Kuronuma, Oji Suzuka as Shota Kazahaya, Kaito Sakurai as Ryu Sanada, Rinka Kumada as Ayane Yano, Riho Nakamura as Chizuru Yoshida, Naho Toda as Yoko Kuronuma, Hiroyuki Hirayama as Kitao Kuronuma, Shohei Miura as Kazuichi Arai, Jin Suzuki as Kento Miura, Atsuhiro Inukai as Toru Sanada, Kanon as Ume Kurumizawa, Kosuke Suzuki as Soichi "Joe" Jonouchi, Junpei Yasui as Genji Sanada, Erika Mabuchi as Tokieda Kazehaya, and Tetta Sugimoto as Shoichiro Kazehaya.

As for what to expect from the live-action adaptation for Karuho Shiina's classic manga series, Netflix teases it as such, "First-year high school student Sawako Kuronuma finds it hard to fit in with her classmates and is mockingly nicknamed 'Sadako' because of her long black hair and pale skin. As she lives her lonely school life, she meets a boy who talks to her and doesn't care about the rumors. His name is Shota Kazehaya, and he is the most popular student in his class, loved by everyone for his cheerful personality. By talking with Kazehaya, Sawako slowly begins to open up to her other classmates. As she lives the high school life she always dreamed of, her feelings toward Kazehaya begin to change..."

