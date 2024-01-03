Kimi ni Todoke Hypes Season 3 With Special Recap Video

Kimi ni Todoke – From Me To You is currently in the works on returning to screens with Season 3 of the anime, and now Netflix is helping get fans back up to speed with everything that's happened so far with a special new video! Karuho Shiina's original manga series is currently in the midst of a massive comeback with Netflix as not only did a full live-action series adaptation bring the manga to life, but the anime is coming back with a full third season of the series as well in the works to drop later this year.

Kimi ni Todoke Season 3 is currently on track to release around the world with Netflix some time this year, but has yet to confirm a concrete release date for the new episodes as of the time of this writing. But to get fans ready for the anime's big comeback, Netflix has released a handy recap video featuring the returning anime cast as they help to show how much actually went down between Sawako and Shota in the first two seasons of the series. You can check out the Kimi ni Todoke anime recap video below.

Kimi ni Todoke Season 3: What to Know

Kimi ni Todoke – From Me To You Season 3 will be releasing worldwide later this year on Netflix. Kenichi Matsuzawa will be directing the new season for Production I.G. Tomoko Konparu returns from the first two seasons to oversee and co-write the scripts together with Michiko Yokote, and S.E.N.S. Project returns to compose the music. Confirmed returning cast includes Mamiko Noto as Sawako Kuronuma, Daisuke Namikawa as Shota Kazehaya, Miyuki Sawashiro as Ayane Yano, Yuko Sanpei as Chizuru Yoshida, Yuichi Nakamura as Ryu Sanada, Mamoru Miyano as Kento Miura, Yuki Ono as Pin, and Aya Hirano as Ume Kurumizawa.

If you wanted to see the first two seasons of the anime, you can find Kimi ni Todoke streaming on Netflix, Hulu, and Crunchyroll. The anime begins to be teased as such, "Sawako Kuronuma has had a difficult time fitting in. Some say it's her jet black hair, others say it's her hushed manner of speaking, while still others claim it is due to her name's similarity to Sadako, a character from a popular Japanese horror series. On her first day of high school, Sawako meets the one boy who treats her like a normal girl-Shota Kazehaya."

The synopsis continues with, "Through his selfless aid, Sawako slowly learns to come out of her shell and even begins to make friends for the first time in her life. However, with a new social life come social pressures. Rumors begin to circulate about her, her friends, and even the kindhearted Kazehaya. As she grows into her new identity, Sawako must learn to deal with such pressures as well as start to understand the unfamiliar feelings inside of her, especially in regards to the boy who made her new start possible."

