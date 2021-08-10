✖

Kingdom might not have hit the same levels of popularity in the West as it had in the East, with the anime series retelling the history of China via some fantastical events via the Studio Pierrot and Studio Signpost, but it seems as though the next episode of the fantastical series will be taking a brief hiatus due to Typhoon Lupit. The storm, which made landfall in Japan earlier this week, was considered serious enough to change a number of plans, right as the Tokyo Summer Olympics were celebrating the closing ceremony that had many anime franchises involved.

The third season of Kingdom has had to run through a number of difficulties not just due to the recent typhoon, but also thanks to the coronavirus pandemic that has thrown a number of big monkey wrenches into countless anime franchises. With a number of television series and manga stories having to be delayed since COVID-19 became a problem for the world, Kingdom also fell victim to the pandemic and had to break up its third season as a result. Kingdom's third season began in the spring of 2020 but was forced to go on an indefinite hiatus until it was announced that it would be returning to the air earlier this year. Luckily, the hiatus from the typhoon will only be a short one.

The official Twitter Account for NHK, Nippon Housou Kyoukai or the Japan Broadcasting Corporation, shared the unfortunate news that Kingdom's next episode of its third season, episode 17, had to be pushed back until August 15th as a result of preparations for Typhoon Ludit:

While Kingdom has not found the same levels of popularity as the likes of My Hero Academia, Dragon Ball Super, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, and others in the West, it will be interesting to see if this re-telling of China's history will eventually find a niche for itself in North America.

