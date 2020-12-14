Kingdom Season 3 Announces Return Date Following COVID Delay

✖

Kingdom has been off-air for a while now, but the show has not forgotten its promise to deliver season three. Earlier this year, fans were told the show would be going on hiatus following some significant production delays due to the pandemic. And at long last, the team behind Kingdom have informed netizens of when season three will return.

It turns out the show is slated to return to TV in April 2021. A new poster was released to celebrate the big comeback along with a sizzle reel of sorts. After all, fans may need a reminder for what happened in Kingdom season three so far, and there is no shame in that.

After all, season three hardly got underway before the pandemic forced Kingdom to take a hiatus. The show only got through four episodes before things came to a halt. Now, the anime will resume with episode five, and season three will carry on with its two-cour run from there.

If you want to catch up on Kingdom, you can watch the series through Hulu and Funimation. You can read the show's official synopsis below for more on the legendary series:

"Shin and Hyou are war-orphans in the kingdom of Qin. They dream of proving themselves on the battlefield until the day Hyou is captured by a minister. The boy manages to escape and return to his village, but he is badly injured. Shin then meets a mysterious youth who bears an eerie resemblance to Hyou—a boy who will one day become emperor!"

Are you glad to hear Kingdom is ready to return to TV? How are you liking season three so far? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.