Kingdom Hypes Season 3 Return with New Promo

Kingdom is hyping its big return for Season 3 with a new promo! Yasuhisa Hara's Kingdom was one of the big series that was hardest hit by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. While it had begun its run in Spring 2020, complications from the pandemic had a major impact on its release schedule. The series was delayed and put on an indefinite hiatus for a while, and later confirmed last Fall that the third season would be returning to screens in the Spring. With its return fast approaching, it's time for the hype train to begin rolling in full.

Kingdom's third season will be making its big return on April 4th in Japan, and the season will be airing from the beginning for fans who might have missed out the first time around. With the third season only making it five or so episodes into its original run the first time around, fans will finally get to see the new episodes a year after their originally scheduled premiere. Check out the newest promo for its big return below:

Kingdom's third season was one of the biggest releases of Spring 2020 when it was originally launched, but it's a much different case this year. Unlike last year at the height of the pandemic, Spring 2021 has a completely jam packed season of highly anticipated new anime premieres, major sequels, and big comebacks such as this third season. This means there will be quite a few shows biding for your attention this time around!

