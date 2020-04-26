Kingdom Season 3 Gets Delayed Due to Pandemic

✖

Another anime is biting the dust as Kingdom season three will be the next series to go on hiatus due to the ongoing pandemic. The news was made earlier this week as the official Kingdom page on social media confirmed the postponement. Currently, there is no set date for the anime to return to TV but fans are hoping thee long-awaited series will come back before long.

Over on Twitter, the post fans were greeted with was a clear one. The team behind Kingdom said the decision was made out of complete consideration. With much of Japan under a state of emergency, there is no way Kingdom could continue production as animators, voice actors, and other staffers are being asked to self-isolate.

"Kingdom [the TV anime] is being very considerate of the novel coronavirus' spread, so we will postpone all further broadcasts after our fifth episode," the crew's message reads. "We will inform you all about future broadcasts on the show's official website as soon as they are decided upon."

For fans, this update comes as a blow, but there is more hurt behind it than you'd guess. Kingdom made its return earlier this year after a rather long wait. The show debuted its first season back in 2012 before season two followed through 2014. Since then, Kingdom was left hanging until 2020 when its third season was released after six years. And after only a handful of episodes, Kingdom is being ripped away from TVs once again. At least it will be for a good cause this time around...!

Can you believe the kind of rotten luck Kingdom has had? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

