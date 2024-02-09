Kinnikuman's Next Anime Reveals Its Release Window

Ultimate Muscle has been a part of the anime world since the manga first premiered in 1979, receiving quite a few animated projects ever since. To help celebrate the 40th anniversary of the hard-hitting franchise, a new anime adaptation is on the way in 2024. As the crime-fighting professional wrestlers aim to make a comeback to the small screen, the release window for Kinnikuman Perfect Superhuman Ancestor Edition has found its way online.

Alongside the release window, the upcoming Kinnikuman anime series didn't just reveal the month when it will arrive, but it also had some surprises in store for fans. The titular character will be played by Mamoru Miyano, who anime fans might know for his roles in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, Demon Slayer, Death Note, and One-Punch Man. On top of this casting news, the original voice actor of Kinnikuman, Akira Kamiya, will be returning for this new series. Kamiya has a long list of roles in the anime world outside of the Ultimate Muscle universe, playing big roles in City Hunter, Pop Team Epic, Case Closed, and Sailor Moon.

Kinnikuman's Release Window

Kinnikuman Perfect Superhuman Ancestor Edition will arrive this July in Japan. The first anime series focusing on the titular character arrived in 1983 and has since warranted hundreds of episodes for wrestling and anime fans alike. Considering how wild the story of this anime endeavor is, fans should prepare for hard-hitting action that will also bend the minds of its viewers.

If this is your first time hearing about Kinnikuman, the official website for the wrestling anime franchise has dropped a synopsis for the upcoming anime that reads as such, "The three types of hero groups – justice superheroes, demon superheroes, and perfect superheroes – each raising their own righteousness, will unravel their tale in a new three-way fight! Amidst that, the roots of these fighters who hail from the 'superhero' species will be revealed, along with intense human dramas within their respective organizations, new offense and defense-minded hero techniques, and an unchanging drama of friendship…!"

