Kinnikuman Perfect Origin Arc Releases New Posters

Kinnikuman is coming back with a brand new anime series, and now fans have gotten a look at the returning roster of characters with new posters for Kinnikuman Perfect Origin Arc! Kinnikuman first launched into the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine back in 1979, and the Yudetamago creative duo behind it has been keeping the franchise running strong to this day in some form. Now the series is coming back in a fierce new way with a brand new anime series that will be picking up from where the original anime adaptations left off all those years ago.

To help celebrate the 40th Anniversary of the original Kinnikuman anime adaptation release, Kinnikuman Perfect Origin Arc will be making its premiere later this year. Picking up from where the original anime left off with an adaptation of the Perfect Origin Arc (which was also the title of the manga sequel that ran for over 200 chapters of its own), this new Kinnikuman anime will be giving all of the classic wrestling action superstars a big revival makeover. You can check out the roster for Kinnikuman Perfect Origin Arc's heroes and villains below with two cool new posters.

What Is Kinnikuman Perfect Origin Arc?

Kinnikuman Perfect Origin Arc will be releasing in Japan some time this July as part of the Summer 2024 anime schedule, but a concrete release date or potential international streaming plans have been announced as of the time of this publication. Akira Sato will be directing the new anime for Production I.G. with Makoto Fukami handling the series' scripts, Hirotaka Marufuji designing the characters, and Yasuharu Takanashi will be composing the music.

The first additions to the voice cast include Mamoru Miyano as Kinnikuman, Akira Kamiya as Mayumi Kinniku, and Akira Kamiya as Prince Kamehame. Additional voice cast for many of the characters revealed in these posters will be revealed at a later date as we get closer to its official Summer launch in Japan. But unfortunately, there are currently no ways to legally watch the original Kinnikuman anime or the English dubbed Ultimate Muscle North American release as of the time of this publication.

