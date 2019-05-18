Godzilla Announces Official U.S. Pop-Up Shops

In celebration of the upcoming release of Godzilla: King of the Monsters on May 31st, the Godzilla Store in Tokyo, Japan will be bringing over a whole mess of official merchandise that’s traditionally only available at the store in Japan to several United States locations. For those fans with a nearby participating Kinokuniya, these pop-up shops should already be in operation.

Toho and Kinokuniya announced this “Godzilla Store Invasion” via press release yesterday. While it’s not uncommon for the Kinokuniya stores to carry Godzilla merchandise, the pop-up shops will include a number of specialized bits and pieces that aren’t otherwise available at Kinokuniya stores.

“At Godzilla Store Pop Up Shops, you can find an abundance of unique visual books,” the press release notes, “a whopping 12 of the Godzilla “B SIDE LABEL” stickers, various Godzilla T-shirts including the coveted TOMODACHI shirt featuring Godzilla and Jet Jaguar, a Second-Form Shin Godzilla Cable Bite, several Godzilla straps, and so much more!”



Godzilla has invaded Kinokuniya USA!

Join us as we celebrate the upcoming release of GODZILLA: KING OF THE MONSTERS, hitting theaters May 31st.

Exclusive merchandise from the official Godzilla Store in Japan will be available!

Participating Kinokuniya locations include those in Seattle, Austin, Los Angeles, Chicago, and more. While the pop-up shops are set to run from today, May 18th, through June 30th, there’s no guarantee how long supplies will last. If there’s something you’re really keen on picking up, it’d be wise to head down sooner rather than later.

Directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, among many other talents. The synopsis for Godzilla: King of the Monsters reads as such, “The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”