Knights of the Zodiac Live-Action Movie Releases New Promo

Knights of the Zodiac: Saint Seiya is inching closer and closer to its release across theaters in Japan, and the feature film is getting ready for its launch with a cool new promo showing off another look at the big movie. Saint Seiya's anime is one of the most popular action franchises across the world to this day despite Masami Kurumada's manga first jumping out of the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine decades ago, but soon fans will get to see it take life in a whole new kind of way with its debut live-action feature film adaptation.

Saint Seiya's movie has a lot of fans' eyes already due to the fact it's a joint production between Toei in Japan and Sony Pictures in the United States, so there are many questions about how Saint Seiya's live-action makeover will work out. Titled Saint Seiya The Beginning in Japan (but Knights of the Zodiac in the rest of the world), you can check out the newest promo for its April theatrical release overseas below from the film's official Twitter account:

How to Watch Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac's Live-Action Movie

Knights of the Zodiac is hitting theaters across Japan on April 14th, but Sony Pictures has yet to reveal when the film will start out its international release. Tomasz Baginski directs the film for Toei with Sony Pictures, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' Andy Cheng serves as stunt and fight coordinator, and Josh Campbell and Matt Stuecken (10 Cloverfield Lane) wrote the script. The theme song will be "Courage," as performed by artist and musician P!NK, which can be found on the artist's 2019 album, Hurts 2B Human.

The film is a starring vehicle for artist Mackenkyu (who is also going to portray the Roronoa Zoro in Netflix's One Piece live-action series) with other major names in the cast including the likes of Madison Iseman, Sean Bean, Famke Janssen, Nick Stahl, Diego Tinoco, and Mark Dacascos. Knights of the Zodiac is currently being planned as the first in a major series of new films taking on the manga and anime if this first release does well too, so there are opportunities for even more down the line.

How do you like this newest look at Saint Seiya's live-action movie?