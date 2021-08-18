Komi Can't Communicate Reveals New Poster and Cast Additions

✖

Komi Can't Communicate has revealed a new poster and cast additions for its new anime adaptation coming this Fall! Tomihito Oda's original manga series has been picking up steam from its cult following ever since it started getting an international rollout back in 2019, and soon it will be finding a whole new audience thanks to the debut of its upcoming anime adaptation. First announced to be in the works earlier this Spring, Komi Can't Communicate will be making its debut during the Fall 2021 schedule of new releases (which is getting far more competitive with each new announcement).

Komi Can't Communicate has confirmed it will be releasing on October 6th, and to celebrate the debut has released not only the first full trailer for the anime but a slick new poster as well. This poster and trailer gives us a look at more of the new additions to the cast we'll be seeing outside of the main trio of Shoko, Hitohito, and Osama. You can check out the new poster below from the anime's official Twitter account:

Joining the cast of the anime alongside the already confirmed Aoi Koga as Shoko Komi, Gakuto Kajiwara as Hitohito Tadano, and Rie Murawaka as Najimi Osana, are Rina Hidaka as Ren Yamai, Rumi Okubo as Omoharu Nakanaka, Yukiyo Fujii as Himiko Agari, and Noriko Hidaka as the narrator. You can get a closer look at their character designs below:

What do you think of these new additions to Komi Can't Communicate? Will you be checking out its anime debut later this Fall? What are you hoping to see in its debut season? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!