Komi Can't Communicate Confirms Release Date With New Trailer

Komi Can't Communicate has confirmed the anime's release date with a new trailer! Tomohito Oda's original manga series has been steadily growing in popularity ever since it started its run back 2016, and the series has only gained more recognition since it began its official international release back in 2019. Now the semi-romantic comedy series about the titular Komi will soon be getting a huge new audience with the debut of its own anime adaptation coming this Fall. As for when we'll be able to check out this newest anime in action, this new series will be coming our way on October 6th.

Confirming an October 6th release date for its new anime adaptation, Komi Can't Communicate has celebrated the occasion with a brand new trailer that also serves as our first full look at the new series. With the first teaser trailer earlier this May giving fans a tease at how Oda's series will be coming to life, this newest trailer promises that we'll see the full kooky scope of the series in proper animated form at last as part of the Fall 2021 anime schedule. You can check it out in the video above!

With Mysterious Girlfriend X's Ayumu Watanabe serving as chief director for the anime, Kazuki Kawagoe (Beyblade Burst God) is directing the new adaptation for OLM. Deko Akao will be handling the series composition, and Atsuko Nakajima will serve as character designer. This new trailer also gives us our first taste of the anime's ending theme, "Hikareinochi" as performed by Kitri.

Komi Can't Communicate has also set the first additions to its voice cast with the likes of Aoi Koga (who also notably voices Kaguya Shinomiya in Kaguya-sama: Love is War) as the voice behind Komi Shoko, Gakuto Kajiwara (Asta in Black Clover) as the voice behind Tadano Hitohito, and Rie Murawaka (Ram in Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World) will be the voice of Osama Najini. An English language license for the series has yet to be officially announced.

What do you think of this newest look at Komi Can't Communicate's anime? What are you hoping to see with its big debut this Fall? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!