Konosuba RPG Shares New Gameplay Trailer

Konosuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World!! is one of the most popular anime series to come out in the last few years, but the property went relatively quiet after its second season ended in 2017. Two years later the series is seemingly everywhere as Konosuba has been seen in a new crossover series, a big movie releasing this Summer in Japan, and even a dungeon crawling RPG.

Releasing for PlayStation 4 and PS Vita in Japan on June 27th (delayed from an initially slated March release), KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World! Labyrinth of Hope and the Gathering of Adventurers! has shared a pretty lengthy look at its gameplay. Check it out in the video above!

This extended gameplay trailer sees Kazuma, Aqua, Darkness, and Megumin taking on the same kind of frog enemies as they have fought in the series. It’s probably better for them here considering that they have yet to be swallowed by them. It seems that the series’ trademark humor comes through well in the gameplay as various attacks and special highlights their personalities.

This is especially true of Darkness, who can be seen lovingly enraging the enemies to make sure they attack her directly and give her the pleasure she’s always seeking. There’s currently no word on a release outside of Japan for this game just yet, but at least the series is living on in another form. This can be said about the upcoming film, Crimson Legend, as well. It’s been a packed Konosuba year for sure.

KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World!! started out as a line of light novels written by Natsume Akatsuki with illustrations provided by Kurone Mishima for Kadokawa’s Sneaker Bunko Imprint. It was later adapted into a manga in 2014, and an anime series by Studio Deen in 2016 and 2017 for two seasons. It is currently available to stream on Crunchyroll, and they describe the series as such:

“After a traffic accident, Kazuma Sato’s disappointingly brief life was supposed to be over, but he wakes up to see a beautiful girl before him. She claims to be a goddess, Aqua, and asks if he would like to go to another world and bring only one thing with him. Kazuma decides to bring the goddess herself, and they are transported to a fantasy world filled with adventure, ruled by a demon king. Now Kazuma only wants to live in peace, but Aqua wants to solve many of this world’s problems, and the demon king will only turn a blind eye for so long…”